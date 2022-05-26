Israeli Defence Minister to Visit India Next Week on Mark 30 Years of Bilateral Ties

Israel’s defence minister Benny Gantz will visit India next week during which he will sign a Letter of Intent (LOI) to mark 30 years of bilateral diplomatic and defence ties, his office said on Thursday.

India and Israel elevated their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which involves collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the Make in India’ initiative.

“Defense Minister Benny Gantz will conduct an official visit to India next week (01.06) during which he will sign an LOI marking 30 years of diplomatic and defence ties between Israel and India. A detailed schedule will be released in the coming days,” a statement from his office said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.