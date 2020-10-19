Israeli Embassy to Have 'Water Attache' in India from January to 'Help Share Best Practices': Ambassador

Israel Embassy here will have a separate 'Water Attache' from January 2021 to help share their country's best practices and technologies for advancements in India's water management and agriculture sectors, Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka has said.

In another significant development, Israel will soon nominate an honorary Consul in the North-East with the aim to increase its presence and collaboration in that region, Malka said.

Israel was less present in the Northeast and now it is going to increase that presence as it feels it can bring a lot of added value to that region in various development sectors, Malka told .