Israeli PM Netanyahu Says Will Continue to Strengthen 'Deep Friendship' with India

Full-fledged diplomatic relations with Israel were established on January 29, 1992, which has now been elevated to the level of a strategic partnership.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 10:13 PM IST
Israeli PM Netanyahu Says Will Continue to Strengthen 'Deep Friendship' with India
File image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Image:Reuters)

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that his country would continue to strengthen its "deep friendship" with India as the two countries mark the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Taking to Twitter, he also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

"Today 28 years ago, Israel and India formally established diplomatic relations. I congratulate my friend Narendra Modi for his warm friendship. Between Israel and India, a deep friendship has emerged that is evident in our many collaborations. We will continue to strengthen this important friendship," Netanyahu said in a tweet in Hebrew.

Israel opened a consulate in Mumbai in 1950 when India officially recognised it but did not establish full fledged diplomatic ties.

The Congress government led by Narsimha Rao decided to formally establish full-fledged diplomatic relations with Israel on January 29, 1992, which has now been elevated to the level of a strategic partnership.

