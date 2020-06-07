INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Israeli Tech Firm Signs $32.4 Mn Deal to Sell Medical Watches in India for Monitoring Temp, Blood Pressure

Image for representation: Reuters

Image for representation: Reuters

The company said the agreement is for 150,000 watches - which can monitor vital signs like temperature, blood pressure and blood oxygen saturation - to be used in hospitals, home hospitalizations and patient monitoring.

  • Reuters Jerusalem
  • Last Updated: June 7, 2020, 6:49 PM IST
Share this:

Israel's CardiacSense said on Sunday it signed a $32.4 million deal to sell medical watches in India, bringing its total backlog of orders to over $60 million.

The company said the agreement is for 150,000 watches - which can monitor vital signs like temperature, blood pressure and blood oxygen saturation - to be used in hospitals, home hospitalizations and patient monitoring.

The deal with Explore Lifestyle Solutions, a manufacturer and distributor of medical rehabilitation products operating in India, will be carried out over the next four years, CardiacSense said in a statement.

The company said it is also in the process of receiving FDA and CEO regulatory approvals for marketing in the United States and Europe.


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading