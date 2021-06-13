CHANGE LANGUAGE
Israel’s Parliament Approves New Coalition Govt, Ending PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Historic 12-year Rule

Sixty members of the Knesset voted in favour of the ideologically divided alliance and 59 against, with one abstention.

After a record 12 years under Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel entered a new era Sunday, voting in a motley coalition united by animosity towards “Bibi" and installing his one-time protege Naftali Bennett as prime minister.

Bennett will serve as prime minister for two years, after which coalition architect, centrist Yair Lapid, is set to take over.

first published:June 13, 2021, 23:37 IST