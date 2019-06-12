English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chandrayaan-2 Launch on July 15 as ISRO Embarks on Most Complex Mission Ever
One of the primary instruments on board Chandrayaan 2 is the Imaging Infra-Red spectrometer (IIRS) which will try to identify minerals and indicators of hydroxyl and water molecules.
Pictures of the modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2.
India's second lunar mission, Chandrayan II will be launched on July 15, the Indian Space Research Organisation announced on Wednesday. As the ISRO embarks on it most complex mission ever undertaken, the organisation's chairman K Sivan said, "The aim is to use space technology for the benefit of the common man."
Stating that the common man's life is closely linked to the space in one way or another, Sivan said, "We have communications, navigations missions to take care of safety of common man of India."
"Vikram Sarabhai was asked why do we need space tech 50 years back but we are seeing benefits today. Similarly we have to take into account future generations," he further said.
The landing on the moon is expected to be on September 6, ISRO chairman K Sivan had said earlier.
The mission would primarily carry forward what the Chandrayaan 1 strove to do, though with a little more method in its 'ground'-work. While Chandrayaan 1 had restricted itself to orbiting the moon and sending back data (apart from a small 'impactor' that crashed into the moon's surface), Chandrayaan 2 has three modules to it — an orbiter, a lander (named Vikram) and a rover (named Pragyan).
One of the primary instruments on board Chandrayaan 2 is the Imaging Infra-Red spectrometer (IIRS) which will try to identify minerals and indicators of hydroxyl and water molecules.
These experiments would be carried out near the south pole of the moon, where Chandrayaan 2 will do a soft-landing of its lander.
"Mainly, we will be looking for lunar sub-surface structures mineralogy and any water particles that are there and how the subsurface temperature profiles look like. So we will mainly look at the science of the moon," ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan had told News18 in an interview in May, soon after the dates for the mission were announced.
