An initiative by &
ISRO Bounced Back With 'Flying Colours', Says Chairman K Sivan as Chandrayaan-2 Lifts Off Successfully

The chairman said the team swung into action after the technical snag on July 15 and within 24 hours, the issue had been rectified.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
ISRO Bounced Back With 'Flying Colours', Says Chairman K Sivan as Chandrayaan-2 Lifts Off Successfully
File photo of ISRO chief K Sivan.
ISRO chairman K Sivan on Monday termed the successful launch of India’s second moon mission as the “beginning of a historic journey” that would “explore the unexplored”.

Speaking about the mission, Sivan said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had bounced back “with flying colours” after a technical snag led to the mission being called off at the eleventh hour during the first attempt on July 15.

The chairman said the team swung into action after the setback and within 24 hours, the issue had been rectified. He added, “Our task is not over. We will work on the next mission now. This year, we will have a series of missions. This is my duty to salute all people who made this possible.”

Read full article
