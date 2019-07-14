Take the pledge to vote

ISRO Chairman K Sivan Prays at Tirumala for Success of India's Second Moon Mission Chandrayaan 2

ISRO chief K Sivan also offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma temple in Sullurupet, near rocket port Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
ISRO Chairman K Sivan Prays at Tirumala for Success of India's Second Moon Mission Chandrayaan 2
Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan comes out after worshipping at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala in Tirupati. (Image: PTI)
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan on Saturday prayed at Tirumala temple here for the success of second moon mission Chandrayaan-2, which is set for launch on July 15.

Like his predecessors, who used to worship at the hill shrine before every major space mission, Sivan also sought Lord Balaji's blessings.

Sivan, who was accompanied by some ISRO scientists, visited the temple along with the replica of Chandrayaan-2 to receive the "benign blessings of Almighty", said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the famous temple.

Later he was offered a'edasirvachanam' at Ranganayakula Mandapam by Vedic pundits. Temple deputy executive officer Harindranath offered 'Theertha Prasadams' to the ISRO Chief.

Sivan also offered prayers at Sri Chengalamma temple in Sullurupet, near rocket port Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Sivan told reporters outside Tirumala temple that ISRO will launch the most important and prestigious mission Chandrayaan 2 at 2.51 a.m. on Monday. "GSLV MKIII vehicle is going to be used for this mission. After the successful launch, it will take two months to go and land on the moon near South Pole."

The ISRO Chairman said preparations for the mission were going on without any hitch. He said the mission was expected to bring forth lot of information and revelations in the field of lunar science. He said the mission would demonstrate new technology of soft landing.​

