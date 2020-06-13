ISRO Cyberspace Competitions 2020: ISRO to Hold Competitions for School Students, Register at isro.gov.in

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has decided to organise 'ISRO Cyberspace Competitions 2020' (ICC -2020) to nurture the young minds. The sole aim of this competition is to ‘enhance the knowledge of school students on space science and technology’. The entire detail of the ISRO Cyberspace Competitions 2020 was released on the official website at isro.gov.in.

In an official notification, ISRO stated, “During the present scenario, when all the outreach programmes related to space science and technology are apparently on halt, this cyberspace based competition will be a frontrunner in motivating the student community to explore the concepts and boundless mysteries in the space science and technology domain”.

Candidates who are interested to take part in the competition are advised to read the guidelines carefully before registering for ICC- 2020. They can sign up for ISRO Cyberspace Competitions 2020 via direct link.

The competitions will be conducted online. ISRO has divided it into four categories and they are as follows:

1. For students who are in Class 1-3 - Drawing competition.

2. For Class 4 to 8 - Model making competition

3. Class 9 to 10- Essay writing (both Hindi and English)

4. Class 11 and 12 - Essay writing / Space-Quiz contest (both Hindi and English)

ISRO Cyberspace Competitions 2020: How to register:







Step 1: Visit the official website isro.gov.in



Step 2: Look for ‘Click to register’



Step 3: Enter name, valid email address and captcha code



Step 4: Click on generate one time password



Step 5: Cross-check all the details before clicking on the final submission button



Step 6: Note down your registration number as it will be required in future.