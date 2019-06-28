Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ISRO Forms New Commercial Arm to Exploit Technology, Launch Satellites

The new company will also look after the productionisation and marketing of space-based products and services, Minister of State Jitendra Singh said in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ISRO Forms New Commercial Arm to Exploit Technology, Launch Satellites
Image for representation only.
Loading...

New Delhi: The ISRO has formed the NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a public sector undertaking (PSU) that will commercially exploit the research and development work of the space agency, co-produce PSLV and launch satellites through SSLVs, the government said on Thursday.

The functions of NSIL will involve small satellite technology transfer to industry, manufacture of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) — a product which is being developed by the ISRO — in collaboration with the private sector and productionisation of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) through Indian industry.

The new company will also look after the productionisation and marketing of space-based products and services, including launch and application, developed by ISRO centres and the constituent units of the Department of Space and marketing spin-off technologies and products and services both in India and abroad.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh shared this information in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

"NSIL would enable Indian Industries to scale up high-technology manufacturing and production base for meeting the growing needs of Indian space programme and would further spur the growth of Indian industries in the space sector," he said.

Antrix Ltd is another PSU under the Department of Space that acts as an commercial arm of the ISRO.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram