ISRO has Launched Several Satellites Using GSLV Variants
In a jolt to the Indian space programme, the launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2, using the GSLV-Mk-III rocket variant was called off due to a technical snag less than an hour before blast-off on Monday.
ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 stands at Satish Dhawan Space Center after the mission was aborted at Sriharikota. (Image: AP)
Sriharikota (AP): Technical problems are nothing new to the Indian Space Research Organisation which has overcome them and launched several satellites using different variants of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle.
In a jolt to the Indian space programme, the launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2, using the GSLV-Mk-III rocket variant was called off due to a technical snag less than an hour before blast-off Monday.
According to ISRO, the GSLV Mk-II rocket variant, utilised for launching smaller satellites, was used 13 times since April 2001.
Of them, three--GSAT-5P, GSAT-4 and INSAT-4C, were "unsuccessful" launches while communication satellites GSAT-7A, GSAT-6A and GSAT-9 besides INSAT-3D, GSAT-6, INSAT-4CR and EDUSAT (education satellite), GSAT-2, GSAT-3, GSAT-19 were successfully launched.
The GSLV-Mk-III rocket variant, dubbed 'Baahubali' for its ability to carry payloads weighing up to four tons, has successfully launched the GSAT-29 and GSAT-19 satellites.
The space agency also successfully undertook a Crew module Atmospheric Re-Entry Experiment (CARE) using the same rocket.
According to ISRO Chairman K Sivan, the space agency would also use the GSLV-Mk-III variant for its human spaceflight programme 'Gaganyaan' which is scheduled for December 2021.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Svelte Frame as She Stuns in This Colourful Bikini
- Gauri Khan and Son AbRam Visit Bandra's Mount Mary Church for Sunday Mass
- World Cup Final | Brutal for Kiwis to be Called Vanquished Without Being Beaten…Twice
- Shaw in Race Against Time to Get Fit For West Indies Tour
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: TCL's 2019 Edition of 4K TVs Starting Rs 25,999 With Amazon Alexa Built-in