Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

ISRO has Launched Several Satellites Using GSLV Variants

In a jolt to the Indian space programme, the launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2, using the GSLV-Mk-III rocket variant was called off due to a technical snag less than an hour before blast-off on Monday.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ISRO has Launched Several Satellites Using GSLV Variants
ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 stands at Satish Dhawan Space Center after the mission was aborted at Sriharikota. (Image: AP)
Loading...

Sriharikota (AP): Technical problems are nothing new to the Indian Space Research Organisation which has overcome them and launched several satellites using different variants of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle.

In a jolt to the Indian space programme, the launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2, using the GSLV-Mk-III rocket variant was called off due to a technical snag less than an hour before blast-off Monday.

According to ISRO, the GSLV Mk-II rocket variant, utilised for launching smaller satellites, was used 13 times since April 2001.

Of them, three--GSAT-5P, GSAT-4 and INSAT-4C, were "unsuccessful" launches while communication satellites GSAT-7A, GSAT-6A and GSAT-9 besides INSAT-3D, GSAT-6, INSAT-4CR and EDUSAT (education satellite), GSAT-2, GSAT-3, GSAT-19 were successfully launched.

The GSLV-Mk-III rocket variant, dubbed 'Baahubali' for its ability to carry payloads weighing up to four tons, has successfully launched the GSAT-29 and GSAT-19 satellites.

The space agency also successfully undertook a Crew module Atmospheric Re-Entry Experiment (CARE) using the same rocket.

According to ISRO Chairman K Sivan, the space agency would also use the GSLV-Mk-III variant for its human spaceflight programme 'Gaganyaan' which is scheduled for December 2021.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram