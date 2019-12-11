Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

ISRO to Launch Border Surveillance Satellite RISAT-2BR1 from Sriharikota Today

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) carrying Indian radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 on Wednesday from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
ISRO to Launch Border Surveillance Satellite RISAT-2BR1 from Sriharikota Today
Image tweeted by ISRO on December 10.

Chennai: The countdown for the Wednesday evening launch of India's India's radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2BR1 onboard PLSV-C48 began at 4.40 pm on Tuesday at the Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh.

The workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, on its 50th mission, PSLV-C48, is scheduled to lift off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, about 130 km at 3.25pm on Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The ISRO also announced that the fuel filling process for the second stage of PSLV-C48 has commenced.

Wednesday's launch will mark a significant milestone for the space agency as it would be the 50th flight of the PSLV and also the 75th vehicle mission from Sriharikota. The 628 kg satellite, meant for applications in various fields like agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, will carry nine customer satellites, including one each from Israel, Italy, Japan and six from the United States.

The space agency said the satellites are being launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd. The mission life of RISAT2-BR1 is five years, ISRO said. RISAT-2BR1 follows the successful launch of RISAT-2B in May 22.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
