English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISRO Recruitment 2018: 171 Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer Posts, Apply before 30th April 2018
Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions and apply online on or before 30th April 2018
Screen grab of the official website of ISRO.
ISRO Recruitment 2018 to fill 171 vacancies for the posts of Junior Personal Assistants and Stenographers has begun on the official website of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) - isro.gov.in. As per advertisement number ‘ISRO HQ:ICRB:02:2018’, ISRO aims to recruit young, dynamic and dedicated candidates for the post of Junior Personal Assistants (166) for its Centres/Units at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru. Hyderabad, New Delhi, Sriharikota and Thiruvananthapuram; and Stenographers (5) for its Department of Space at Bengaluru. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 30th April 2018:
How to apply for ISRO Recruitment 2018 for Junior Personal Assistants & Stenographers?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.isro.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here to apply’
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.isac.gov.in/CentralOCB-2018/advt.jsp
Application Fee:
Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.100 on or before 2nd May 2018 either online or offline via SBI.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Arts/Commerce/Management/ Science/Computer Applications with First class from a recognized University.
Or
The applicant must hold a Diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with First class, along with a one year experience as Steno-Typist/Stenographer.
The applicant must possess a minimum 80 wpm speed in English stenography.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 26 years. Age Relaxations rules apply as per current norms.
Pay Scale:
Selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.25,500.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a recruitment exam which is scheduled to organized on 12th August 2018. Candidates who clear the same will be eligible to appear for a Skill Test, wherein candidates will also undergo the Document Verification process.
Also Watch
How to apply for ISRO Recruitment 2018 for Junior Personal Assistants & Stenographers?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.isro.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here to apply’
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.isac.gov.in/CentralOCB-2018/advt.jsp
Application Fee:
Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.100 on or before 2nd May 2018 either online or offline via SBI.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Arts/Commerce/Management/ Science/Computer Applications with First class from a recognized University.
Or
The applicant must hold a Diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with First class, along with a one year experience as Steno-Typist/Stenographer.
The applicant must possess a minimum 80 wpm speed in English stenography.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 26 years. Age Relaxations rules apply as per current norms.
Pay Scale:
Selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.25,500.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a recruitment exam which is scheduled to organized on 12th August 2018. Candidates who clear the same will be eligible to appear for a Skill Test, wherein candidates will also undergo the Document Verification process.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|5
|8
|25
|1
|Australia
|58
|43
|45
|146
|2
|England
|26
|31
|21
|78
|4
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|9
|31
|5
|South Africa
|10
|7
|11
|28
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|18
|48
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|15
|33
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|17
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Don't Understand Juventus' Protest Against Penalty, Says Cristiano Ronaldo
- [Watch] Fortnite Player Travels Across The Map by Hopping on to Guided Rockets
- Priyanka Meets PM Modi in a Bandhgala; Online Traditionalists Approve her Dress Code
- Irrfan Khan's Spokesperson Dismisses Reports of Actor's Deteriorating Health in a New Statement
- 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Launched in India for Rs 1.1 Crore