ISRO Recruitment 2018: 171 Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer Posts, Apply before 30th April 2018

Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions and apply online on or before 30th April 2018

Updated:April 12, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
ISRO Recruitment 2018: 171 Junior Personal Assistant/Stenographer Posts, Apply before 30th April 2018
Screen grab of the official website of ISRO.
ISRO Recruitment 2018 to fill 171 vacancies for the posts of Junior Personal Assistants and Stenographers has begun on the official website of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) - isro.gov.in. As per advertisement number ‘ISRO HQ:ICRB:02:2018’, ISRO aims to recruit young, dynamic and dedicated candidates for the post of Junior Personal Assistants (166) for its Centres/Units at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru. Hyderabad, New Delhi, Sriharikota and Thiruvananthapuram; and Stenographers (5) for its Department of Space at Bengaluru. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 30th April 2018:

How to apply for ISRO Recruitment 2018 for Junior Personal Assistants & Stenographers?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.isro.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here to apply’
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://www.isac.gov.in/CentralOCB-2018/advt.jsp

Application Fee:
Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.100 on or before 2nd May 2018 either online or offline via SBI.

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Arts/Commerce/Management/ Science/Computer Applications with First class from a recognized University.
Or
The applicant must hold a Diploma in Commercial/Secretarial Practice with First class, along with a one year experience as Steno-Typist/Stenographer.
The applicant must possess a minimum 80 wpm speed in English stenography.

Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 26 years. Age Relaxations rules apply as per current norms.

Pay Scale:
Selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.25,500.

Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a recruitment exam which is scheduled to organized on 12th August 2018. Candidates who clear the same will be eligible to appear for a Skill Test, wherein candidates will also undergo the Document Verification process.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
