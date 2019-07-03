ISRO Recruitment 2019: Application Process Extended Till July 8 at lpsc.gov.in; Steps, Direct Link Here

ISRO Recruitment 2019 Application Form Extension | The ISRO 2019 application process for 41 posts at Liquid Propulsion Systems Unit located at Thiruvananthapuram and Bangalore was earlier scheduled to end on July 2. In the latest move by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the acceptance of ISRO Recruitment 2019 Application Form is extended by six days. Now, interested candidates can fill-in applications till July 8 (Monday) upto 2.00 pm. The official circular can be read here lpsc.gov.in

The ISRO 2019 Application Form for namely these designations- Fitter (10), Electronic Mechanic (4), Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Mechanic (1), Turner (3), Machinist (1), Welder (1), Plumber (1), Mechanical (4), Heavy Vehicle Driver (4), Light Vehicle Driver (1), Catering Attendant (1) can be filled at lpsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can fill application form for the desired post as advertised under ISRO Recruitment 2019 through this URL: apps.lpsc.gov.in

Aspirants passing High School/ Intermediate examinations from recognized school/college along with required skills are eligible to apply. However, it is recommended that candidates make themselves familiar with the eligibility criteria for each post by reading the official notification here.

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Application Form

Know the steps for filling ISRO Recruitment 2019 Application Form in online mode. Further, the submission of print out of application form is offline. Get to know the complete process-

Step 1- Visit the official website of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre: lpsc.gov.in or click on the respective direct URLs

Step 2- Click on the registration link for the post you want to apply and create your account

Step 3- Fill-in all the mandatory details

Step 4- Pay Rs 150 as ISRO Recruitment 2019 Application Form fee. However, Women/SC/ST/Ex-servicemen and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates are exempted from paying application fee

Step 5- Upload scanned photograph, required documents

Step 6- Save, submit the application form and take its printout also and send it to the below address via postal means-

‘The Administrative Officer, Recruitment Section, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Valiamala PO, Thiruvananthapuram, kerala – 695 547’