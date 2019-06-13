ISRO Recruitment 2019: Application Process for 41 Posts to Start on June 18 at lpsc.gov.in

ISRO Recruitment 2019 |The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to conduct a recruitment drive for shortlisting candidates for 41 vacant posts at Liquid Propulsion Systems Unit located at Thiruvananthapuram and Bangalore. The ISRO vacancies are for posts of light and heavy vehicle driver, Technician and Draughtsman in B-level, and catering attendant. Important details regarding eligibility, application process and salary structure of ISRO Recruitment 2019 are given below-

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Eligibility

For ISRO Technician, Draughtsman: Applicant should have passed their High School/ Intermediate Examinations. They must have a National Apprentice Certificate (NAC) or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate for the respective posts.

For ISRO light, heavy vehicle driver: Applicant should also have valid driving license. For light and heavy vehicle driver the minimum experience required is of 3 and 5 years respectively.

For catering attendant: In this opening, the only required condition is that candidate must have passed High School/ Intermediate Examinations.

Age limit: 25 years to 35 years. Age relaxation is given to OBC, SC/ST applicants.

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Application Form

Application form will be available in online mode only from 18 June 2019. The online window for filling application form will be hosted at www.lpsc.gov.in. Last date of application submission is July 2.

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Salary

The per month salary range for various posts under ISRO Recruitment 2019 are as follows-

For Technician and Draughtsman: Rs. 21,700- 69, 100

For Heavy/Light Vehicle Driver: Rs. 19, 900-63, 200

For Catering Attendant: Rs. 18,000 – 56, 900