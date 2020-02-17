ISRO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 182 Technicians, Technical Assistants and Others at isro.gov.in

U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space, Government of India, which was earlier known as ISRO Satellite Centre, Bengaluru has invited applications for 182 posts. Those willing to apply for the posts can visit the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in. The registration will be open till March 6, 2020. People can only apply for the posts online.

There are 102 Technician-B, 3 Draughtsman-B, 41 Technician-Assistant, 4 Library Assistant, 7 Scientific Assistant, 2 Hindi Typist, 5 Catering Attendant-A, 5 Cook, 4 Fireman-A, 4 Light Vehicle Driver, 5 Heavy Vehicle Driver openings available.

Post applying, the applicants will receive an on-line registration number, which must be retained carefully for future references.

While filling up the on-line form, applicants will have to provide their correct e-mail address as any further communication including the hall ticket/admit card/call letters for written test/Skill test of those shortlisted will be sent through mail only.

Those candidates who are applying for the post and are already employed under Central/State Govt/PSU/Autonomous Bodies, and others will have to send a 'No Objection Certificate’ from the current employer concerned, duly indicating their Registration Number and Post Code to the Sr. Administrative Officer (RMT), U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Old Airport Road, Vimanapura Post, Bengaluru-560017 within 7 days of filing the applications online and in any case not later than March 13, 2020.

Application fee

Candidates applying for the posts in ISRO will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250 (non-refundable) for male UR, OBC and EWS candidates for each application. Applicants may make the payment online using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card or offline by visiting the nearest State Bank of India (SBI) branch.

After submitting their application, candidates can pay application fee immediately or any day before the last date of application fee payment which is March 7, 2020.

Eligibility criteria and educational qualification

Candidates can check the required educational qualification and age criteria for the ISRO Recruitment 2020 posts here: apps.isac.gov.in.

ISRO recruitment 2020: Important dates

Online application process start date - February 15, 2020

Last date of applying - March 6, 2020

Last date of paying application fee - March 7, 2020.

