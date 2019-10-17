ISRO Releases First Illuminated Image of Lunar Surface Captured by Chandrayaan-2
The ISRO released the images on its Twitter account showing part of the lunar farside in the northern hemisphere.
The ISRO released the images on its Twitter account showing part of the lunar farside in the northern hemisphere.
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday released the first illuminated images of the lunar surface which were captured by Chandrayaan-2’s Imaging Infrared Spectrometer (IIRS) payload.
The ISRO released the images on its Twitter account showing part of the lunar farside in the northern hemisphere. The image also shows Sommmerfield crater floor, the sunlit inner rim of crater Kirkwood, Stebbins crater floor, fresh crater Ejecta in Sommerfield crater floor and Stebbins crater central peak.
"See the first illuminated image of the lunar surface acquired by #Chandrayaan2’s IIRS payload. IIRS is designed to measure reflected sunlight from the lunar surface in narrow and contiguous spectral channels," ISRO said in a tweet.
#ISROSee the first illuminated image of the lunar surface acquired by #Chandrayaan2’s IIRS payload. IIRS is designed to measure reflected sunlight from the lunar surface in narrow and contiguous spectral channels.For details visit:https://t.co/C3STg4H79S pic.twitter.com/95N2MpebY4— ISRO (@isro) October 17, 2019
According to ISRO, IIRS is designed to measure the reflected sunlight and emitted part of Moon light from the lunar surface in narrow and contiguous spectral channels (bands). “The major objective of IIRS is to understand the origin and evolution of the Moon in a geologic context by mapping the lunar surface mineral and volatile composition using signatures in the reflected solar spectrum,” ISRO said in a statement.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sehwag Wins Praises for Training Kids of 'Pulwama Shaheeds' at His School
- Ranveer Singh Gets Cheeky with Deepika Padukone on Social Media
- Samsung Diwali Sale: Offers on Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s and More
- Xiaomi Redmi Note Smartphone Series Crosses 100 Million Shipment Milestone
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works