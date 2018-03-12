GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
ISRO SAC Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for Technician ‘B’ Post and others for SAC Ahmedabad, Apply before 2nd April 2018

Candidates applying for the abovementioned posts must be Class 10th pass and must have pursued ITI/ NTC/ NAC in the relevant trade.

Advisorkhoj

Updated:March 12, 2018, 3:42 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad.
ISRO SAC Recruitment 2018 for Technician ‘B’ and other posts has begun today on the official website of Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad - sac.gov.in/ - a lead Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space (DOS). SAC aims to fill 78 vacancies for the posts of fitter, machinist, turner, electronics, electrician, digital photographer, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Mechanic, LACP/ AOCP, IT/ Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance/ Information Technology & Electronics System Maintenance, Computer hardware and network maintenance trades in Technician ‘B’ category. Interested candidates must apply online for these posts on or before 2nd April 2018, 5:30PM.
Candidates applying for the abovementioned posts must be Class 10th pass and must have pursued ITI/ NTC/ NAC in the relevant trade.
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18-35 years as on 2nd April 2018.
Other Posts:
Catering Attendant and Cook
Apart from Technician B recruitment, applications are also invited for the posts of Catering Attendant (1) and Cook (2). Candidates applying for these posts must be Class 10th pass and must have an experience of minimum 5 years in the same.
Scientist Engineer and Scientific Assistant
There are 3 vacancies for the post of Scientist/ Engineer 'SD' and 1 vacancy for the post of Scientific Assistant A (Multimedia). Interested candidates must refer to the official website to ascertain their eligibility and apply online.
https://recruitment.sac.gov.in/OSAR/manageAdvertisement.do?action=reqViewAdvertisement
Meanwhile, recruitment window of Engineer/Medical posts at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota, is also open, candidates can apply till 23rd March 2018 and get more details here:
https://www.news18.com/news/india/isro-sdsc-recruitment-2018-28-engineermedical-posts-apply-before-march-23-1682089.html

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
