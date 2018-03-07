ISRO SDSC Recruitment 2018: 28 Engineer/Medical Posts, Apply Before March 23

ISRO SDSC Recruitment 2018 has begun for Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh - a lead Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation. ISRO SDSC aims to fill 28 vacancies for the post of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' in different disciplines and Medical Officer 'SC' / 'SD'. Candidates interested in pursuing a great career with ISRO SDSC SHAR can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 23rd March 2018:y:– Visit the official website of SDSC – http://www.shar.gov.in– Click on 'Careers' section– Click on 'Apply Now' tab given in front of ‘Online Application for Advertisement No.SDSC SHAR/RMT/01/2018 Dated 12.02.2018 for the posts of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' and Medical Officer 'SC' & 'SD' is OPEN.'– Click on 'Apply' tab and it’ll take you to the online application page where you need to click on 'Apply' tab given in front of different job positions– Fill the application form and complete the application process– Download the confirmation page and reprint it.- http://www.shar.gov.in/EngrSC/advtTest.jspScientist/Engineer 'SC'(Chemical Engineering) – 10(Quality Engineering And Management) – 1(Thermal Engineering) – 2(Machine Design) – 1(Industrial Engineering) – 2(Industrial Safety) – 4(Structural Engineering) – 1(M.Sc.Organic/Analytical Chemistry) – 2(Chemical Engineering) – 1Medical Officer 'SC'/'SD' (Orthopaedics) – 1The requisite Educational Qualification & Experience differs for all open posts. Candidates can check their eligibility by reading the official advertisement as mentioned in the url below:http://www.shar.gov.in/RMT/Advt_01_2018.pdfCandidates who will be selected for the Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' & Medical Officer 'SC' post will be placed in Level 10 and will fall in the payscale of Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500 per month + Admissible Allowances; while candidate who will get selected for the post of Medical Officer ‘SD’ will be placed in Level 11 and will fall in the paybracket of Rs 67,700 - Rs 2,08,700 per month + Admissible AllowancesApplicants will be shortlisted for Interview round based on initial screening of their applications. Final Selection will be based on merit list of candidates who will score minimum 60% in Interview.