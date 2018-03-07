GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

ISRO SDSC Recruitment 2018: 28 Engineer/Medical Posts, Apply Before March 23

ISRO SDSC aims to fill 28 vacancies for the post of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' in different disciplines and Medical Officer 'SC'/ 'SD'.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 7, 2018, 4:23 PM IST
File photo of ISRO satellite launch centre.
ISRO SDSC Recruitment 2018 has begun for Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh - a lead Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation. ISRO SDSC aims to fill 28 vacancies for the post of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' in different disciplines and Medical Officer 'SC' / 'SD'. Candidates interested in pursuing a great career with ISRO SDSC SHAR can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 23rd March 2018:

How to apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website of SDSC – http://www.shar.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on 'Careers' section
Step 3 – Click on 'Apply Now' tab given in front of ‘Online Application for Advertisement No.SDSC SHAR/RMT/01/2018 Dated 12.02.2018 for the posts of Scientist/Engineer 'SC' and Medical Officer 'SC' & 'SD' is OPEN.'
Step 4 – Click on 'Apply' tab and it’ll take you to the online application page where you need to click on 'Apply' tab given in front of different job positions
Step 5 – Fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and reprint it.

Direct Link - http://www.shar.gov.in/EngrSC/advtTest.jsp

Vacancy Details:
Scientist/Engineer 'SC'
(Chemical Engineering) – 10
(Quality Engineering And Management) – 1
(Thermal Engineering) – 2
(Machine Design) – 1
(Industrial Engineering) – 2
(Industrial Safety) – 4
(Structural Engineering) – 1
(M.Sc.Organic/Analytical Chemistry) – 2
(Chemical Engineering) – 1
Medical Officer 'SC'/'SD' (Orthopaedics) – 1

Educational Qualification & Experience:
The requisite Educational Qualification & Experience differs for all open posts. Candidates can check their eligibility by reading the official advertisement as mentioned in the url below:
http://www.shar.gov.in/RMT/Advt_01_2018.pdf

Pay Scale:
Candidates who will be selected for the Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' & Medical Officer 'SC' post will be placed in Level 10 and will fall in the payscale of Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500 per month + Admissible Allowances; while candidate who will get selected for the post of Medical Officer ‘SD’ will be placed in Level 11 and will fall in the paybracket of Rs 67,700 - Rs 2,08,700 per month + Admissible Allowances

Selection Process:
Applicants will be shortlisted for Interview round based on initial screening of their applications. Final Selection will be based on merit list of candidates who will score minimum 60% in Interview.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
