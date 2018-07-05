English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ISRO Successfully Carries Out Flight Tests for Crew Escape System
ISRO said it was the first in a series of tests to ascertain the trustworthiness and efficiency of the Crew Escape System.
Sriharikota: ISRO successfully launched its Crew Escape System Technology Demonstrator from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Thursday, July 05, 2018.
Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Thursday successfully carried out a flight test for a newly-designed Crew Escape System, meant for saving lives of astronauts in an exigency.
The space agency said it was the first in a series of tests to ascertain the trustworthiness and efficiency of the Crew Escape System.
The system is an emergency measure designed to quickly pull away the crew module along with the astronauts to a safe distance from the launch vehicle if the mission gets aborted.
The first ‘Pad Abort Test’ demonstrated the safe recovery of the crew module in case of any exigency at the launch pad, the Isro said in a release.
After a smooth five-hour countdown, the Crew Escape System along with the simulated crew module lifted off at 7.00am from its pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota today(Thursday), it said.
The test was over in 259 seconds, during which the Escape System and the module soared skyward, before arching out over the Bay of Bengal and floating back to earth using its parachutes, about 2.9 Km from Sriharikota, it added.
The Isro has already conducted technology demonstrator tests of indigenously made Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV), capable of launching satellites into orbit around Earth and then re-entering the atmosphere.
The Isro said the crew module reached an altitude of nearly 2.7 Km under the power of its seven specifically designed quick-acting solid motors to take it away to a safe distance without exceeding the safe g-levels.
Nearly 300 sensors recorded various mission performance parameters during the test flight, it said, adding that three boats are being readied to retrieve the module as part of the recovery protocol.
Also Watch
The space agency said it was the first in a series of tests to ascertain the trustworthiness and efficiency of the Crew Escape System.
The system is an emergency measure designed to quickly pull away the crew module along with the astronauts to a safe distance from the launch vehicle if the mission gets aborted.
The first ‘Pad Abort Test’ demonstrated the safe recovery of the crew module in case of any exigency at the launch pad, the Isro said in a release.
After a smooth five-hour countdown, the Crew Escape System along with the simulated crew module lifted off at 7.00am from its pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota today(Thursday), it said.
The test was over in 259 seconds, during which the Escape System and the module soared skyward, before arching out over the Bay of Bengal and floating back to earth using its parachutes, about 2.9 Km from Sriharikota, it added.
The Isro has already conducted technology demonstrator tests of indigenously made Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV), capable of launching satellites into orbit around Earth and then re-entering the atmosphere.
The Isro said the crew module reached an altitude of nearly 2.7 Km under the power of its seven specifically designed quick-acting solid motors to take it away to a safe distance without exceeding the safe g-levels.
Nearly 300 sensors recorded various mission performance parameters during the test flight, it said, adding that three boats are being readied to retrieve the module as part of the recovery protocol.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Juventus Shares Rise Over Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Reports
- Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
- Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy are Inseparable in a Still from This Romantic Track
- Sanju: Is Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Upset With Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer?
- Ananya Panday Takes Fashion Inspiration From Dad Chunky Panday And Nails The Look; See Pic