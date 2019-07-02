Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ISRO Teams Up With Russian Company to Train Astronauts for Gaganyaan

Glavkosmos is a Russian launch service provider and a subsidiary of the state corporation Roscosmos.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ISRO Teams Up With Russian Company to Train Astronauts for Gaganyaan
Human Space Flight Centre in Bengaluru will be responsible for key aspects of the Indian Space Research Organization Gaganyaan project (Image: ISRO)
Loading...

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation has signed a contract with a Russian company for selection support, medical examination and space training of Indian astronauts for the country's proposed maiden manned space mission 'Gaganyaan'.

The contract was signed by Glavkosmos' first Deputy Director General Natalia Lokteva and Director of Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) of ISRO S Unnikrishnan Nair on June 27.

Glavkosmos is a Russian launch service provider and a subsidiary of the state corporation Roscosmos. In a statement on its website, Glavkosmos said it would render to HSFC services on consulting support of selection of candidates for the Indian astronauts, providing medical examination and space flight related training for the astronauts selected.

"The work will be provided with support of the Federal State Budget Organisation- U A Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center and Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences," it said.

Gearing up for the mission, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ISRO has set up a Human Space Flight Centre to facilitate the manned voyage involving a three-member crew.

'Gaganyaan' is set for December 2021 launch and is likely to include a woman astronaut, ISRO Chairman K Sivan had said earlier. The initial training would be in the country but advanced training might be abroad, maybe in Russia, he said.

ISRO had in May signed a MoU with the Indian Air Force for cooperation in crew selection and training for the Gaganyaan Project. The Union Cabinet gave its nod for the Rs 9,023 crore programme in 2018. In his Independence Day address last year, Modi had announced that the mission would be undertaken by 2022 using ISRO's own capabilities.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram