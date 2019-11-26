ISRO to Launch CARTOSAT-3, 13 Other US Satellites from Sriharikota Tomorrow

Chennai: The countdown for the launch of earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 other nano-satellites from the US commenced, Indian Space Research Organisation said on Tuesday.

The space agency has planned for the launch of CARTOSAT-3 satellite, ninth in the series, from the second launch pad at spaceport of Sriharikota, about 120 kms from here on November 27 at 09.28 am.

ISRO took to Twitter to announce the 16-hour countdown to the launch of the satellites and said, "PSLV-C47 standing tall at the launch pad in Sriharikota. Less than 16 hours for launch. Stay tuned ..."

#ISRO #PSLV #Cartosat3PSLV-C47 standing tall at the launch pad in Sriharikota. Less than 16 hours for launch.Stay tuned ... pic.twitter.com/0XNuwCtZWV — ISRO (@isro) November 26, 2019

Earlier, it had also announced that propellant filling of the fourth stage was completed.

The space organisation continuously updated on the preparations for the launch of the CARTOSAT-3 and other satellites.

"26 hours countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 mission commenced today at 0728hrs from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. Launch is scheduled at 0928 hrs IST on November 27, 2019," it said in its update on Tuesday.

PSLV-C47 on its 49th mission would carry CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 commercial nano satellites from the United States. CARTOSAT-3 is a third generation agile advanced satellite having high resolution imaging capability.

With an overall mass of 1,625 kgs, CARTOSAT-3 would address the increased user's demands for the large scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover. PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in the 'XL' configuration (with six solid strap-on motors), ISRO said.

The 13 commercial nano satellites from the United States are being carried as part of the commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), Department of Space. Among the 13 nano-satellites are FLOCK-4P, 12 in numbers, with mission objective of earth observation, and one satellite named MESHBED, whose mission objective is communication test bed.

ISRO said Wednesday's launch would be the 74th launch vehicle mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The mission life of CARTOSAT-3 would be for five years. The launch of CARTOSAT-3 and 13 other commercial nano satellites follows ISRO's moon mission Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, which failed to manage a soft landing on the moon, and would have been the country's first had it been successful.

While the Orbiter continues to revolve around the moon, the lander 'Vikram' and rover 'Pragyan' were rendered non-functional after a hard-landing on the lunar surface on September 7.

