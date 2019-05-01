Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ISRO Likely To Launch Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission In Mid-July, Landing Expected in September

ISRO, which has been working on the Chandrayaan 2 for over three years, said it has zeroed in on a launch window between July 9 and July 16, with an expected landing on the moon by September 6.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ISRO Likely To Launch Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission In Mid-July, Landing Expected in September
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Bengaluru: India's second mission to the moon will likely launch in mid-July, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Wednesday.

ISRO, which has been working on the Chandrayaan-2 for over three years, said it has zeroed in on a launch window between July 9 and July 16, with an expected landing on the moon by September 6.

In a press statement, ISRO said this mission will include a lander, an orbiter and a rover to take up experiments on the lunar surface. It is targetted to land on the south pole of the moon.

The launch will be on a GSLV Mk-III rocket into the outer earth orbit, the lunarcraft will be propelled into the moon's orbit by the orbiter, and it will soft land at a pre-determined site close to the south pole of the moon. After this the rover will roll out of the lander and carry out experiments.

Chandrayaan-1, the moon mission carried out in 2008, was hugely successful as it led to the discovery of water-ice particles on the moon's surface -- in that, the Moon Impact Probe jointly developed by ISRO and NASA, had done a hard-landing on the moon's surface.

Chandrayaan-1 had also done a 3D mapping of the moon, and captured high resolution pictures.

Chandrayaan-2 will include scientific experiments to explore the moon for presence of minerals, and particularly Helium 3, an element that could potentially be a major source of energy.

While the first moon mission included instruments from five other countries apart from India, Chandrayaan 2 will carry instruments from India alone.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram