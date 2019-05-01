English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISRO Likely To Launch Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission In Mid-July, Landing Expected in September
ISRO, which has been working on the Chandrayaan 2 for over three years, said it has zeroed in on a launch window between July 9 and July 16, with an expected landing on the moon by September 6.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Bengaluru: India's second mission to the moon will likely launch in mid-July, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Wednesday.
ISRO, which has been working on the Chandrayaan-2 for over three years, said it has zeroed in on a launch window between July 9 and July 16, with an expected landing on the moon by September 6.
In a press statement, ISRO said this mission will include a lander, an orbiter and a rover to take up experiments on the lunar surface. It is targetted to land on the south pole of the moon.
The launch will be on a GSLV Mk-III rocket into the outer earth orbit, the lunarcraft will be propelled into the moon's orbit by the orbiter, and it will soft land at a pre-determined site close to the south pole of the moon. After this the rover will roll out of the lander and carry out experiments.
Chandrayaan-1, the moon mission carried out in 2008, was hugely successful as it led to the discovery of water-ice particles on the moon's surface -- in that, the Moon Impact Probe jointly developed by ISRO and NASA, had done a hard-landing on the moon's surface.
Chandrayaan-1 had also done a 3D mapping of the moon, and captured high resolution pictures.
Chandrayaan-2 will include scientific experiments to explore the moon for presence of minerals, and particularly Helium 3, an element that could potentially be a major source of energy.
While the first moon mission included instruments from five other countries apart from India, Chandrayaan 2 will carry instruments from India alone.
ISRO, which has been working on the Chandrayaan-2 for over three years, said it has zeroed in on a launch window between July 9 and July 16, with an expected landing on the moon by September 6.
In a press statement, ISRO said this mission will include a lander, an orbiter and a rover to take up experiments on the lunar surface. It is targetted to land on the south pole of the moon.
The launch will be on a GSLV Mk-III rocket into the outer earth orbit, the lunarcraft will be propelled into the moon's orbit by the orbiter, and it will soft land at a pre-determined site close to the south pole of the moon. After this the rover will roll out of the lander and carry out experiments.
Chandrayaan-1, the moon mission carried out in 2008, was hugely successful as it led to the discovery of water-ice particles on the moon's surface -- in that, the Moon Impact Probe jointly developed by ISRO and NASA, had done a hard-landing on the moon's surface.
Chandrayaan-1 had also done a 3D mapping of the moon, and captured high resolution pictures.
Chandrayaan-2 will include scientific experiments to explore the moon for presence of minerals, and particularly Helium 3, an element that could potentially be a major source of energy.
While the first moon mission included instruments from five other countries apart from India, Chandrayaan 2 will carry instruments from India alone.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China Has a 'Real Man Training Club' for Alpha Males as Counter to K-Pop Influence
- Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Shovel Grounds in High Summer on Labour Day, See Here
- Gambhir Among 'The Most Insecure' People I've Worked With: Upton
- The Long Night Breaks Series Viewership Records for Game of Thrones, Becomes Most Tweeted About Episode
- Anushka Sharma Turns 31 And Virat Kohli Has 'Exclusive' Celebrations on Lock
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results