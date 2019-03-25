English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ISRO to Launch EMISAT, 28 Foreign Satellites on April 1
The 436-kg EMISAT and other satellites would be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, over 100 km north of Chennai, onboard the space agency's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-45.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Loading...
Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Monday said it will launch EMISAT and 28 satellites of international customers, including those from the USA and Spain, on April 1 from the spaceport of Sriharikota.
The 436-kg EMISAT and other satellites would be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, over 100 km north of Chennai, onboard the space agency's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-45, ISRO said in a statement here.
The launch would be subject to weather condition, it added.
Earlier, the launch was scheduled for March 21 but had been deferred to April 1.
Weighing about 436 kg, EMISAT based on ISROs Indian Mini Satellite-2 (IMS-2) bus platform. The satellite is intended for electromagnetic spectrum measurement, the statement said without giving any further details including the end-user of EMISAT.
ISRO officials, when contacted, declined to disclose the details.
The 28 international customer satellites were from Lithuania, Spain, Switzerland and USA and being launched under commercial arrangements, the agency said.
The 436-kg EMISAT and other satellites would be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, over 100 km north of Chennai, onboard the space agency's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-45, ISRO said in a statement here.
The launch would be subject to weather condition, it added.
Earlier, the launch was scheduled for March 21 but had been deferred to April 1.
Weighing about 436 kg, EMISAT based on ISROs Indian Mini Satellite-2 (IMS-2) bus platform. The satellite is intended for electromagnetic spectrum measurement, the statement said without giving any further details including the end-user of EMISAT.
ISRO officials, when contacted, declined to disclose the details.
The 28 international customer satellites were from Lithuania, Spain, Switzerland and USA and being launched under commercial arrangements, the agency said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube No Longer a Competition to Netflix, Amazon; Cancels Expensive Hollywood Shows: Report
- Kesari Weekend Collection: Akshay Kumar's War Drama Banks Close to 80 Cr at Box Office
- Radha Ravi Slammed For Misogynistic Remarks Against Nayanthara, Tamil Film Fraternity Boycotts the Actor
- Netflix is Flexing Its AI Muscles, With The Episode Ordering Experiment For Love, Death + Robots
- Sara Ali Khan Playfully Screams Kartik Aaryan's Name and the Actor Can't Stop Blushing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results