1-min read

ISRO to Launch GSAT-6A Communication Satellite Onboard Revamped GSLV Rocket Today

The satellite, with a life-span of around 10 years, is similar to GSAT-6, a high power S-band communication satellite with a mission life of about 10 years, ISRO said.

News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2018, 9:55 AM IST
Image for representation only
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch communication satellite GSAT-6A onboard the GSLV-F08 from the space port of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The satellite, with a life-span of around 10 years, is similar to GSAT-6, a high power S-band communication satellite built on I-2K satellite bus with a mission life of about 10 years, ISRO said.

A key feature of the satellite is providing mobile communication to India through multi beam coverage facility.

The GSLV-F08 rocket is scheduled to blast off at 4.56 pm from the second launch pad at Sriharikota. GSLV-F08, weighing 415.6 tonnes with a height of 49.1 metre comes with notable improvements like induction of High Thrust Vikas Engine, electromechanical actuation system in place of electro-hydraulic actuation system.

The GSAT-6A satellite will be put into orbit around 17 minutes after the rocket's lift off.

The satellite will provide a platform for developing technologies such as demonstration of 6m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques. These are useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan had earlier told IANS that the GSAT-6A would be followed by the launch of navigation satellite, which will be in the next fiscal.

In the Union budget for 2018-19, the Department of Space has been tasked with three earth observation space crafts ready for launch; four Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) flights; one each of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkII and Mk III.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

