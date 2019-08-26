ISRO to Launch Remote Sensing Satellite Cartosat-3 in October or November

Chennai: India will launch its advanced cartography satellite, Cartosat-3, towards the end of October or early November, said K Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). "The next launch will be cartography satellite Cartosat-3. The launch will be towards the end of October or early November this year," Sivan told IANS.

He said Cartosat-3 will be launched using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket. An earth observation or remote sensing satellite, Cartosat-3 is an advanced version with better spatial and spectral characteristics as compared to the Cartosat-2 series satellites.

Cartosat-3 will also have strategic applications with better pictures.

