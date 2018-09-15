GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

ISRO to Launch Two Earth Observation Satellites From Sriharikota Today

In January, PSLV-C40 launched India's weather observation satellite Cartosat 2 Series and PSLV-C41 launched IRNSS - 1I navigation satellite in April.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2018, 11:55 PM IST
ISRO's PSLV-C42 carrying two earth observing satellites, NovaSAR and S1-4 ready to be launched from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo: PTI /ISRO)
Chennai: The 33-hour countdown for the launch of two earth observation satellites on-board PSLV from the space port of Sriharikota, about 110 kilometers from here, began at 1.08 pm on Saturday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C42 (PSLV) would carry the satellites, NovaSAR and S1-4, together weighing over 800 kilograms, at lift off on Sunday at 10.07 pm, ISRO said in a release.

The foreign satellites, meant for forest mapping and flood and disaster monitoring, among other uses, would be released into sun synchronous orbit at a height of 583 km, it added.

They have been developed by Surrey Satellite Technologies Limited, United Kingdom.

The mission is a commercial arrangement between the company and Antrix Corporation Limited, which is the commercial wing of ISRO.

This would be the 44th flight of the PSLV and the third launch by ISRO this year.

In January, PSLV-C40 launched India's weather observation satellite Cartosat 2 Series and PSLV-C41 launched IRNSS - 1I navigation satellite in April.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
