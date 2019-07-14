Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ISRO Tweets Photo of ‘People Dwarfed by 14-Storey High GSLV Mk-3’ in Chandrayaan-2 Countdown

Counting down to the launch on Sunday night, ISRO tweeted a photo of the rocket, also called ‘fat boy’, to put in perspective the gigantic size of the launcher.

News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ISRO Tweets Photo of ‘People Dwarfed by 14-Storey High GSLV Mk-3’ in Chandrayaan-2 Countdown
The image tweeted by ISRO.
Loading...

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): Carrying a 3.8 tonne rover to the moon is no mean feat, which is why scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) entrusted the job to the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle - Mark III (GSLV Mk-III), India's most powerful launcher to date.

Nicknamed 'Bahubali', the GSLV Mk-III will lift off with Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar mission, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota at 2:51 am.

Counting down to the launch on Sunday night, ISRO tweeted a photo of the rocket, also called ‘fat boy’, to put in perspective the gigantic size of the launcher.

About 16 minutes into its flight, the rocket will put the Chandrayaan 2 into orbit. A series of maneuvers will be carried out to raise its orbit and put Chandrayaan-2 on lunar transfer trajectory.

On entering the Moon's sphere of influence, on-board thrusters will slow down the spacecraft for lunar capture. The orbit of Chandrayaan-2 around the moon will be circularised to 100x100 km orbit through a series of orbital maneuvers.

On the day of landing, the lander will separate from the orbiter and then perform a series of complex maneuvers comprising of rough braking and fine braking. Imaging of the landing site region prior to landing will be done for finding safe and hazard-free zones.

The lander Vikram will finally land near South Pole of the moon on September 6.

Subsequently, the rover will roll out and carry out experiments on lunar surface for a period of 1 lunar day, which is equal to 14 Earth days. The orbiter will continue its mission for one year.

GSLV-Mk III is designed to carry 4 tonne class of satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) or about 10 tonne to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which is about twice the capability of GSLV Mk II.

The vehicle has two solid strap-on motors, a core liquid booster and a cryogenic upper stage.

To date, ISRO has sent up three GSLV-Mk III rockets.The first one was on December 18, 2014, carrying the Crew Module Atmospheric Reentry Experiment. The second and third GSLV-Mk III went up on February 5, 2017 and November 14, 2018, carrying communication satellites GSAT-19 and GSAT-29, respectively.

Interestingly, GSLV-Mk III will also be used for India's manned space mission slated in 2022.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram