ISS Posts Photo Of Earth's 'Glowing' Horizon Leaving Netizens Starry-eyed

The International Space Station shared a picture of the earth’s horizon and the internet cannot keep calm. The beautiful pictures show the earth surrounded by a lit layer.

“The Earth’s horizon at night is ringed by an air glow surrounded by stars in these pics from the station. More pix… https://flic.kr/ps/sv14h," wrote ISS on Twitter.

According to Britannica, airglow is a faint luminescence of earth’s upper atmosphere that is caused by air molecules’ and atoms’ selective absorption of solar ultraviolet and X-radiation.

The photo was a treat for astronomy enthusiasts and they expressed their gratitude to the space centre for bringing them such sights from space.

One user wrote: “Thanks for the photographs. They’re awesome to see. But if I were there, on board, the sight would be so indescribably beautiful that I’m sure time would stand still for a few moments! You guys have those moments all the time. WOW!! What a job to have!"

One user showed concern about the high pollution. “Beautiful views of our world from above. Too much light pollution though…..what ever did humanity do for 10 millennia prior to the advent of artificial light at night? How did humans survive?

@IDADarkSky"

Another user opined that the yellow layer seen in the photo is a sodium layer.

“The yellow line is the sodium layer at 80–105 km," wrote the user.

NASA and ISS have been providing glimpses of outer space to earthlings through their social media handles.

Earlier this year, the ISS showed how city lights glimmer like burning embers among the vast darkness of oceans at night and how the planet glows up when the first rays of sunlight touch upon the far eastern side. The first picture shared by the ISS captured the nocturnal view of Mauritius and Reunion Island on the Indian Ocean. Among the pitch dark waters, the boundaries of the islands can be seen making their presence felt. The second picture showed how the sun’s glint beams off the Tasman Sea on the southeastern coast of New South Wales, Australia.

