'Issued Despicable Threats, Spoke of Hatred': Indian Cricketers Hit Out at Imran Khan over UNGA Speech

new Delhi: Indian cricketers like Mohammed Shami and Harbhajan Singh have hit out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan over his speech in the United Nations General Assembly last week.

Khan in his maiden address to the UNGA had raised the Kashmir issue and said that anything could happen if a war starts between India and Pakistan. "A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom," Khan had said.

Taking to Twitter, Mohammad Shami said that the leader had issued "despicable threats and spoke of hatred" from the UN podium. "Pakistan needs a leader who talks development, jobs and economic growth, not war & harboring terrorism," he wrote.

Mahatma Gandhi spent his life spreading the message of love, harmony and peace. @ImranKhanPTI from UN podium issued despicable threats and spoke of hatred. Pakistan needs a leader who talks development, jobs & economic growth, not war & harbouring terrorism #india — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) October 2, 2019

Harbhajan Singh also didn't desist from criticising Imran Khan and said that his choice of words ("bloodbath" and "fight to the end") "will only increase hatred between the two nation". "As a fellow sportsperson, I expect him to promote peace," Singh wrote referring to the former cricketers.

At UNGA speech, there were indications for India of potential nuclear war. As a prominent sportsperson, Imran Khan’s choice of words 'bloodbath' 'fight to the end' will only increase hatred between the two nations. As a fellow sportsperson I expect him to promote ✌️ peace — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 2, 2019

Irfan Pathan also tweeted out with a similar post.

Former cricketer and Indian politician Mohammad Azharuddin also targetted Khan and said that "this was least expected from a sportsperson". "I really thought you would lead the change and make Pakistan terrorists free."

