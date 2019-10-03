Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Issued Despicable Threats, Spoke of Hatred': Indian Cricketers Hit Out at Imran Khan over UNGA Speech

Pakistan PM Imran Khan in his maiden address to the UNGA last week had raised the Kashmir issue and said that anything could happen if a war starts between India and Pakistan.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Issued Despicable Threats, Spoke of Hatred': Indian Cricketers Hit Out at Imran Khan over UNGA Speech
PM Imran Khan addressing the UN General Assembly.

new Delhi: Indian cricketers like Mohammed Shami and Harbhajan Singh have hit out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan over his speech in the United Nations General Assembly last week.

Khan in his maiden address to the UNGA had raised the Kashmir issue and said that anything could happen if a war starts between India and Pakistan. "A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom," Khan had said.

Taking to Twitter, Mohammad Shami said that the leader had issued "despicable threats and spoke of hatred" from the UN podium. "Pakistan needs a leader who talks development, jobs and economic growth, not war & harboring terrorism," he wrote.

Harbhajan Singh also didn't desist from criticising Imran Khan and said that his choice of words ("bloodbath" and "fight to the end") "will only increase hatred between the two nation". "As a fellow sportsperson, I expect him to promote peace," Singh wrote referring to the former cricketers.

Irfan Pathan also tweeted out with a similar post.

Former cricketer and Indian politician Mohammad Azharuddin also targetted Khan and said that "this was least expected from a sportsperson". "I really thought you would lead the change and make Pakistan terrorists free."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram