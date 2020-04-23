Issues of Migrant Workers Must be Addressed as First Priority: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said issues of migrant workers must be addressed as the first priority and lockdown beyond May 3 should only be continued in COVID-19 hotspots and not in green zones.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting through video-conferencing, the former party president said the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus was a mere pause button.
"Issue of migrant workers needs to be addressed as a first priority. Lockdown is a mere pause button," he said. Gandhi said the further extension of the lockdown post May 3 should only be continued in COVID-19 hotspot zones.
"As a nation we need to think of a transition from a lockdown to lockdown only in disease hot zones and commencement of activities in the green zones," he said.
