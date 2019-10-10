Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

I-T Dept Raids Former Karnataka Dy CM Parameshwara's Residence, Siddharamaiah Hits out

The senior Congress leader has been implicated in a case involving a trust that was accused of amassing a large sum of black money for medical admission.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
I-T Dept Raids Former Karnataka Dy CM Parameshwara's Residence, Siddharamaiah Hits out
File photo of Congress leader G Parameshwara. (Image : PTI)

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided property owned by former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara including his residence. Around 30 locations connected to Parameshwara searched in the raids.

The senior Congress leader has been implicated in a case involving a trust that was accused of amassing a large sum of black money for medical admission.

According to reports, a four-member team also conducted search and seizure operations at Siddhartha Group of Institutions, which is owned by Parameshwara, in Tumakuru.

CLP leader Siddharamaiah in a tweet slammed the raids and called them "politically motivated". "They are only targeting @INCKarnataka leaders as they have failed to face us on policy & corruption issues. We won't budge to any such tactics," he wrote.

The raids came hours before the convening of a three-day session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, in which the Congress is likely to raise the issue.

