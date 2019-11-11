IT Dept Surveys Onion Traders in Maharashtra, Delhi over Reports of Hoarding
Officials said I-T sleuths checked account books of some wholesale dealers against physical stocks of the commodity and its delivery to buyers as part of a tax evasion probe.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Monday surveyed onion traders in Maharashtra, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh following reports of alleged hoarding of the commodity amid its skyrocketing prices, officials said.
They said I-T sleuths checked account books of some wholesale dealers against physical stocks of the commodity and its delivery to buyers as part of a tax evasion probe.
The department is examining the onion stocks as its prices have shot up to about Rs 100 a kg in various markets and there are reports of hoarding, they said.
Only business premises of stockists in Maharashtra, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh were surveyed, they said. Some digital evidence and incriminating documents have been found and are being analysed, they added.
