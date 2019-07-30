Take the pledge to vote

'It Doesn't Suit Indian Women': BJP MP Pitches for 'Work-friendly Dress' for Female Personnel

DP Vats (BJP) said during the Zero Hour that the present pattern of summer uniform with the shirt tucked in under the belt and pant is very inconvenient for women in police and military, especially during pregnancy and afterwards.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
'It Doesn't Suit Indian Women': BJP MP Pitches for 'Work-friendly Dress' for Female Personnel
File photo of Parliament House, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A BJP member in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday raised the issue of work friendly dress for women in uniform and urged respective ministries to allow them to wear clothes which are both convenient and dignified.

DP Vats (BJP) said during the Zero Hour that the present pattern of summer uniform with the shirt tucked in under the belt and pant is very inconvenient for women in police and military, especially during pregnancy and afterwards.

"It does not suit Indian women," he said. "Through you, I want to request ministries concerned that the option of wearing safari uniform or salwar kameez with rank badges as per respective dress colours may please be permitted for women in uniform. This will be more work

friendly," he said.

The BJP member also said that women security staff in Parliament were a good example of safari in uniform.

"'Beti Bachao, beti padhao', in addition to it make the 'beti' more comfortable and dignified," he noted. Vats said the armed forces are permitting even saree for the Army, Navy and Air Force, but saree is not convenient for parade and other duties.

While the member was making his submission, some women members in the House raised objections to the use of some words by him, but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu overruled saying every member has the right to speak and other members cannot interrupt.

"You have no business to interfere. You can disagree. You cannot dictate....That is his view, you may not agree," the Chairman said.

The BJP member, however, took back his words which some women members termed as objectionable.

