1-min read

IT Giant Infosys Vacates Bengaluru Building Over Coronavirus Scare

The Infosys development came on a day when the Karnataka government advised all the IT and biotech firms across this tech hub to allow their employees to work from their homes for a week.

IANS

Updated:March 14, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
Growth, healing: New CEO faces twin tests at Infosys (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Infosys (photo for representation, image: Reuters)

Bengaluru: Global software major Infosys vacated one of the buildings in the city's southern suburb after a team member was suspected to be down with coronavirus (COVID-19), an official said on Friday.

“To ensure preparedness, we are evacuating only the IIPM building as a precautionary measure on receiving information that a team member from the building may have been in proximity to COVID-19 suspect,” said the IT major's Bengaluru development centre head Gururaj Deshpande in an e-mail to all Infoscions.

The IT behemoth has a sprawling campus in the Electronic City with over a dozen buildings housing its development centres and corporate house since the 1990s.

“Please note that this is only to ensure the safety of our employees and we will sanitise the place for our safety," said Deshpande in the e-mail.

Awaiting updates to share, Deshpande requested the techies to stay calm to ensure they are cautious and better prepared.

“We request you to refrain from believing in or spreading any information that is hearsay/rumours via any of the social media channels," the IT major's Bengaluru development centre head said.

The official also advised the employees to reach out the company's global help desk numbers in case of emergency.

"We request your support to ensure we handle this situation with utmost responsibility," he added.

The Infosys development came on a day when the Karnataka government advised all the IT and biotech firms across this tech hub to allow their employees to work from their homes for a week to avoid risking them to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Confirming that the IIPM building was vacated early on Friday for safety and sanitisation, an official of the company's Phoenix emergency team told IANS that the development centre in the building was free and not occupied since then.

"Nothing to worry. Infosys is safe and secure. Employees will get a text message from our (Phoenix) team to report for work on the day they will be intimated," the official quipped and snapped the phone.

A whopping 30,000 techies work in the 81-acre green campus, which houses glistening glass buildings in various shapes and designs, including one in pyramid that are eco-friendly.





