It is Husband's Duty to Maintain Wife and Son, Rules Court
In his appeal against this order, the man contended that he himself was living on rent and the amount should be fixed at Rs 10,000 only and not beyond that as he was earning Rs 40,000 per month only.
Representative image. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: A Delhi court has rejected a man's plea to set aside an order directing him to pay Rs 15,000 as monthly maintenance to his estranged wife and son in a domestic violence case, saying a man is duty bound to maintain his family.
A magisterial court had in November 2016 granted the interim maintenance to the woman and her son.
In his appeal against this order, the man contended that he himself was living on rent and the amount should be fixed at Rs 10,000 only and not beyond that as he was earning Rs 40,000 per month only.
The woman, however, opposed his plea, saying he was earning Rs 45,000 per month and had shares in properties as well.
