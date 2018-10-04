English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It is Not Breaking, It's Broken, Says Rahul Gandhi on Tanking Rupee
The rupee collapsed to a fresh low of 73.77 against the US dollar Thursday, as global oil prices continued to rise, deepening concerns about the current account deficit and capital outflows.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: As the Rupee hit a record low of Rs 73.77 against the US dollar, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday said the Indian currency is not breaking, but is "broken".
The rupee collapsed to a fresh low of 73.77 against the US dollar Thursday, as global oil prices continued to rise, deepening concerns about the current account deficit and capital outflows.
"Breaking: Rupee slips to 73.77. It's not breaking - it's Broken," Gandhi said on Twitter.
Gandhi Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his silence over the falling value of the Indian Rupee.
He tweeted in Hindi that fuel and gas prices are on the boil and there is an outcry in the public and asked till when the prime minister will be on silent mode.
"The rupee has crossed the 73 mark and price rise is causing an outcry. Fuel and gas prices are on fire and markets are scurrying. Till when will the 56-inch chest be on 'silent mode'," he tweeted and asked what happened to the promise of 'achche din'.
Consistent dollar demand from importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices, have kept the rupee under pressure.
State-owned oil marketing companies have been allowed to raise USD 10 billion from overseas market to meet their working capital needs.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower and slipped further to a fresh low of 73.77 a dollar against 73.34, a fall of 43 paise.
The rupee collapsed to a fresh low of 73.77 against the US dollar Thursday, as global oil prices continued to rise, deepening concerns about the current account deficit and capital outflows.
"Breaking: Rupee slips to 73.77. It's not breaking - it's Broken," Gandhi said on Twitter.
Gandhi Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his silence over the falling value of the Indian Rupee.
He tweeted in Hindi that fuel and gas prices are on the boil and there is an outcry in the public and asked till when the prime minister will be on silent mode.
"The rupee has crossed the 73 mark and price rise is causing an outcry. Fuel and gas prices are on fire and markets are scurrying. Till when will the 56-inch chest be on 'silent mode'," he tweeted and asked what happened to the promise of 'achche din'.
Consistent dollar demand from importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices, have kept the rupee under pressure.
State-owned oil marketing companies have been allowed to raise USD 10 billion from overseas market to meet their working capital needs.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower and slipped further to a fresh low of 73.77 a dollar against 73.34, a fall of 43 paise.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United go Top After Defeating ATK in Kolkata
- Woman Who Almost Fell Off Mumbai Local in Viral Video Gets Slammed With Charges
- Boeing Has Outlined Its Vision For Space Aircraft And Aerospace Traffic Management Systems
- 2018 Ford Aspire Facelift to Launch in India Today, All You Need to Know
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...