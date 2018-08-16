English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
It is Time to Step up and Help: Rahul Gandhi Appeals People to Contribute to CM's Relief Fund for Kerala Floods
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "massively increase" deployment of Army and Navy personnel for rescue and relief operations.
File image of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Expressing concern over the flood situation in Kerala, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to make a fervent appeal to people for help by contributing to the chief minister's relief fund.
He tagged the link of the chief minister's relief fund to his tweet asking people to contribute, and said "it is time to step up and help".
The Congress chief also said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "massively increase" deployment of Army and Navy personnel for rescue and relief operations.
"I am deeply concerned for the people of #Kerala tonight, as the flood waters rise. Thousands are stranded. Relief camps full. Many have lost their loved ones. It's time to step up & help. Please contribute generously to the CM's relief fund (sic)," he had said on Twitter tagging the link.
In a tweet today, he said, "Kerala is in great pain. I spoke to PM and requested him to massively increase deployment of the Army & Navy. I also said that it is critical that he gives the state special financial assistance as this is a tragedy without parallel in Kerala's history."
The death toll in the current phase of monsoon fury in the southern state has touched 72.
Rise in flood waters in Periyar River due to the rains and opening of all shutters of all major dams including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir, and Idamalayar, have severely affected lives of people in downstream areas.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan once again called up Prime Minister Modi and apprised him of the flood situation in the state.
The state has also sought the services of additional Army personnel and helicopters and the prime minister has assured all help, Vijayan said.
Kochi Metro suspended operations this morning after flood waters entered the Muttom yard near Aluva and train services have been affected in various parts of the state with cancellation of many passenger trains and partial cancellation of some long distance train.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
