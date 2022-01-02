IT Ministry Acts Against App Selling Photos of Muslim Women, Says GitHub, CERT Have Blocked 'Bulli Bai'

After another version of ‘Sulli Deals’ surfaced on the internet displaying Muslim women for sale online, the IT ministry has claimed to have acted swiftly on the matter. The app called ‘Bulli Bai’ looks like another version of ‘Sulli Deals’ that triggered a massive controversy earlier. The matter was brought to the notice of IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw by Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter.

Chaturvedi tweeted: “I have repeatedly asked Hon. IT Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji to take stern action against such rampant misogyny and communal targeting of women through #sullideals like platforms. A shame that it continues to be ignored.”

I have repeatedly asked Hon. IT Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji to take stern action against such rampant misogyny and communal targeting of women through #sullideals like platforms. A shame that it continues to be ignored. https://t.co/Q3JLxZpNeC— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 1, 2022

Replying to Chaturvedi, Vaishnaw tweeted: “GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. CERT and Police authorities are coordinating further action.”

GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. CERT and Police authorities are coordinating further action. https://t.co/6yLIZTO5Ce— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 1, 2022

Top sources in MeitY told CNN-News18 that the matter had been raised with Delhi as well as Mumbai police.

Reliable sources said Southeast Delhi police received a complaint Saturday evening and is acting on it. The cyber unit had contacted Twitter India, following which Twitter blocked the account of the person who first posted about the app.

Sources also said GitHub had intimated MeitY that it had received a complaint from Mumbai Police, and that their headquarters was in the process of taking action.

The central government, meanwhile, is also assuring cooperation to any such investigation. But since law and order was a state subject, police of the particular where the complaint has been received will have to act upon it.

When the ‘Sulli Deals’ controversy took place last year, too, Chaturvedi had raised the matter with the IT ministry. In a series of letters, the Sena MP had asked the Centre to take action against such apps that vilified women of a particular community.

In a letter to Vaishnaw in September last year, Chaturvedi said she had been disappointed, and claimed that despite a discussion over the issue last month, the government had not taken any steps or action against websites that posted derogatory content about women.

The IT ministry, however, had already responded to the matter when the ‘Sulli Deals’ app became public in July, even before the MP wrote a letter in August.

