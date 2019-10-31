Take the pledge to vote

IT Ministry Seeks WhatsApp’s Response on Spyware Issue, Gives Time Till Nov 4 to Reply

On Thursday, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli sypware Pegasus.

News18.com

Updated:October 31, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
IT Ministry Seeks WhatsApp’s Response on Spyware Issue, Gives Time Till Nov 4 to Reply
Representative Image.

New Delhi: The IT Ministry on Thursday sought a detailed response from WhatsApp on the issue of an Israeli spyware that was allegedly used to target Indian journalists and human rights activists through its platform.

WhatsApp has been asked to submit its reply by November 4.

The ministry has written to WhatsApp seeking its response on the matter, a senior government official said.

On Thursday, Facebook-owned WhatsApp said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli sypware Pegasus.

WhatsApp said it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm, which is reportedly behind the technology that helped unnamed entities' spies to hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users.

These users span across four continents and included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials.

However, it did not say on whose behest the phones of journalists and activists across the world were targeted.

