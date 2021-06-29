Social Media Rules: IT Panel Meet Begins, Facebook and Google Officials Depose

Representatives of social media giant Facebook deposed before the parliamentary standing committee on information technology headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in Delhi. They were followed by representatives of Google.

Parliamentary committee sources told CNN-News18 that Facebook India was represented by Shivnath Thukral, Director (Public Policy), and Namrata Singh, Associate General Counsel. For Facebook, Aman Jain, its India head of Government Affairs and Public Policy, and Gitanjali Duggar, Director of its legal team deposed before the panel.

Facebook had earlier said that it will publish an interim report on July 2 as mandated by the IT rules, and provide information on the number of content it removed proactively between May 15-June 15. The final report will be published on July 15, containing details of user complaints received and action taken.

The new IT rules - which came into force from May 26 - mandate large social media companies to publish periodic compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon. The report is to also include the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools.

Twitter grilled last week

On June 19, two representatives of Twiter deposed before the panel where they faced grueling questions over some of the microblogging platform’s recent policies and decisions. Earlier this month, the Centre issued a notice to Twitter giving it one last chance to “immediately" comply with the new IT rules and warned that failure to adhere to the norms will lead to the platform losing exemption from liability under the IT Act.

Last week, Twitter had courted another controversy after it briefly blocked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from accessing his account for an alleged copyrights violation. Chairman of the parliamentary panel on information technology Shashi Tharoor also said that the same thing happened with him.

Prasad had said that it was apparent that his statements calling out the high-handedness and arbitrary actions of the micro-blogging platform, particularly sharing clips of interviews to TV channels and the powerful impact had “clearly ruffled its feathers".

The temporary locking of the IT Minister’s Twitter account came at a time when the US-based digital giant has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new social media rules. The government has slammed Twitter for deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country’s new IT rules, which has led to the microblogging platform losing its legal shield as an intermediary in India and becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content. Lashing out at Twitter, Prasad — in a series of posts on rival social media platform Koo — said it was apparent that his statements calling out the “high handedness and arbitrary actions" of Twitter had ruffled feathers. He also tweeted on the issue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here