IT Professional Kills Wife Suffering from Mental Ailment in Pune, Commits Suicide Later
Around 4 am on Wednesday, the man sent a message on his brother's mobile phone that he and his wife were ending their lives, police said.
Representative Image.
Pune: A 45-year-old IT professional allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death, who was suffering from a mental ailment, and later committed suicide in Maharashtra's
Pune district, police said on Thursday.
A 'note' was found at the spot in which the man purportedly stated he was taking the step as he was not able to see the pain of his wife, whom he loved very much, a senior police official said.
"As per the information, Ganesh Late killed his wife Vrushali Late by hitting her with a hammer and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a hook on the ceiling of their house in Pimpri Chinchwad's Ravet area on Wednesday," he said.
Around 4 am on Wednesday, the man sent a message on his brother's mobile phone that he and his wife were ending their lives.
"The deceased's brother tried to call him but he did not answer. When the brother reached their home in the morning and broke open its door, he found Ganesh Late hanging from the ceiling and his wife's body lying on the floor," he said.
"We have registered a case and an investigation is underway," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'What a Champ': Russian TV Anchor Gets Drenched During Live Broadcast, Continues with the Show
- Naamkaran Actress Nalini Negi Accuses Roommate of Physical Assault, Files FIR
- Could OnePlus 7 & OnePlus 7 Pro Get Android 10 On The Same Day as Google Pixel?
- Ravi Shastri Visits Bob Marley Museum With Coaching Staff
- Ben Stokes More Popular Than Taylor Swift During Headingley Heroics