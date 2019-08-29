Take the pledge to vote

IT Professional Kills Wife Suffering from Mental Ailment in Pune, Commits Suicide Later

Around 4 am on Wednesday, the man sent a message on his brother's mobile phone that he and his wife were ending their lives, police said.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
Pune: A 45-year-old IT professional allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death, who was suffering from a mental ailment, and later committed suicide in Maharashtra's

Pune district, police said on Thursday.

A 'note' was found at the spot in which the man purportedly stated he was taking the step as he was not able to see the pain of his wife, whom he loved very much, a senior police official said.

"As per the information, Ganesh Late killed his wife Vrushali Late by hitting her with a hammer and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a hook on the ceiling of their house in Pimpri Chinchwad's Ravet area on Wednesday," he said.

Around 4 am on Wednesday, the man sent a message on his brother's mobile phone that he and his wife were ending their lives.

"The deceased's brother tried to call him but he did not answer. When the brother reached their home in the morning and broke open its door, he found Ganesh Late hanging from the ceiling and his wife's body lying on the floor," he said.

"We have registered a case and an investigation is underway," he added.

