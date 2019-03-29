English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IT Raids Continue in Karnataka, not Even Rs 10 Unaccounted Money Seized, Claims Kumaraswamy
The crackdown came within a day after Kumaraswamy claimed Wednesday night that the I-T raids had been planned from 5 am on Thursday.
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
Bengaluru: Income Tax officials continued their searches in parts of Karnataka on Friday, even as Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy claimed that not even Rs ten unaccounted money was found in the raids.
In a pre-dawn swoop Thursday, I-T sleuths had carried out coordinated raids at many locations across Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan and Shivamogga.
"It has not concluded yet," an I-T official said without divulging any detail.
Taking to the streets, Kumaraswamy had on Thursday staged a protest in front of the I-T department here in the first such protest by the State chief minister in recent memory.
The ruling Congress-JDS alliance alleged that the I-T raids were carried out on JD(S) leaders overseeing the elections of Kumaraswamy's son, Nikhil, in Mandya and nephew Prajwal Revanna in Hassan.
Kumaraswamy said, "I was watching the television, (where it was claimed that) crores of rupees were found.
Did your income tax officers get even Rs 10? Why did they go for it (raids)? It was intentional."
He sought to know why the BJP leaders were spared from the raid and only Congress and JD(S) leaders were targeted.
"Whom did they raid? Did they raid the houses of BJP leaders? Are the BJP leaders poor? Do they seek vote by prostrating without giving money?" the chief minister said.
Meanwhile, Congress state unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao wrote to President Ramnath Kovind alleging that the raids were conducted to create a fear psychosis among the voters.
In the letter, a copy of which was released to the media, he said the I-T department was carrying out raids on the relatives of Congress and JD(S) leaders to mar the election prospects and create a fear psychosis among voters, supporters, leaders and candidates of the alliance partners.
Rao requested the President to direct the income tax department to desist from conducting raids in the interest of free and fair elections.
