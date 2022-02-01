IT Sleuths Raid Ex-IPS Officer’s Noida Premises, Find Cash Worth Crores in 650 Lockers

The Income Tax department on Tuesday conducted a raid at a former IPS officer’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and recovered unaccounted cash running into several crores.

According to a report in Times Now, the cash was kept in the building’s basement from where he also ran a firm. The basement reportedly has 650 lockers. An investigation has been launched to determine whether it has any links with benami property.

The report also said that the former officer of the Indian Police Service has close ties with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

After the initial recovery of Rs 3 crore cash, the income tax officers on Tuesday opened more private lockers and the amount of cash reached Rs 5 crore 77 lakh, sources told New18. The search is still underway.

On Monday, the Income Tax department conducted raids at more than 10 locations in Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi and Jaunpur .

Several premises owned by jewellers were also searched. A dozen teams were reportedly formed by the Income Tax department to investigate the matter.

