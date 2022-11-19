CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#AssemblyElections#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » IT Sleuths Raid MG Motor's Office in Gurugram
1-MIN READ

IT Sleuths Raid MG Motor's Office in Gurugram

IANS

Last Updated: November 19, 2022, 08:22 IST

New Delhi, India

The ASP said police have registered a case against Bajpai under sections of assault and threatening to kill, and investigations have started (Representative Image: PTI)

The ASP said police have registered a case against Bajpai under sections of assault and threatening to kill, and investigations have started (Representative Image: PTI)

The IT department sources said that they have recovered a few incriminating documents during the search operation

The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted a search operation at the office of MG Motor India in Gurugram. The firm has chinese connections.

A team of officials reached the office of MG Motor India in Gurugram on Friday afternoon and started the search operation.

MG Motor, a British brand, was acquired by Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC Motor Corp). The brand launched its first car in India in 2019.

The firm has four models — Hector, Astor, Gloster and ZS EV, which they sell in India. The firm has set up the manufacturing plant at Gujrat’s Halol. However, its proposal to bring more capital into India to scale operations are pending for approval from the authority concerned.

RELATED NEWS

The IT department sources said that they have recovered a few incriminating documents during the search operation.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 19, 2022, 08:11 IST
last updated:November 19, 2022, 08:22 IST