‘It Sounded Like a Statement’: 'Non Hindu' Bharatanatyam Dancer Mansiya VP on Kerala Temple Tryst

“It sounded like a statement over the phone, which said ‘non-Hindus are not allowed in the temple,” the 27-year-old Bharatanatyam dancer, Mansiya VP, told News18 after a temple in Kerala denied her permission to perform at the festival. Mansiya stressed she does not believe in any religion. “I was born and raised in a Muslim family. But now I do not belong to any religion.”

Mansiya’s Bharatanatyam performance was scheduled for April 21 at the Koodalmanikyam Temple Festival at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur in Kerala. But she received a call from the temple authorities on March 27 to inform her that she may not be able to perform at the event.

“They even asked me whether I got converted after my marriage… My husband and his family live the Hindu way but I have no religion,” Mansiya told News18.com.

Mansiya, who is married to violinist Shyam Kalyan, said she had to face the ire of the Muslim community because of her passion for dance.

“It was tougher than you can imagine. When we (Mansiya and her sister Rubiya ) walked on the road, people used to abuse us and shout bad words (at us). Some had even tried to attack us. My relatives and friends had told me that I will go to hell because I dance on stage. We used to cry and our parents consoled us saying we should not worry as we did not commit any error. Now I can tell you. Then I could not tell this to any one,” she said.

She said she has been mostly performing in the temples in Malappuram, Palakkad, Kottayam and Kannur districts. “My ‘Arangetram’ (debut on stage) of Bharatanatyam, Kathakali and Kuchipudi were held at Melptahur auditorium in front of Guruvayur temple (in Thrissur),” she explained, while being disappointed that she could not perform at Koodalmanikyam Temple.

Temple authorities have said Mansiya cannot perform at Koodalmanikyam as the temple restricts the entry of non-Hindus as per the rules.

Nearly 800 artistes from nine states, including Kerala, participate in the Koodalmanikyam dance and music festival that takes place in a pandal spread over 12 acres of the temple compound, Koodalmanikyam Dewasom chairman U. Pradeep Menon told News18. “We cannot allow the entry of non-Hindus into the compound as per the current rules and regulations,” Menon said.

He also read out the festival invite in the newspaper- ‘Applications for performances complying with the temple customs are invited and the Hindu artistes who are interested in the event can apply with relevant documents of their performance. The last date is February 15.’ “We got hundreds of applications based on this and an expert committee selected the performers, including this lady (Mansiya),” he added.

He said Mansiya had told the temple committee, who contacted her, that she does not believe in any religion. The committee had told her that she cannot be “allowed as she is not a Hindu”. He also stressed that the authorities have not received a complaint from anyone regarding this.

Manisya, however, pointed out that she was asked for her pictures through an email before the notice with her name and photograph on it was printed in the newspaper. “I got the call from an artiste for the programme. Then they fixed my programme. (They) At least six times communicated for photographs and other things through an email before they printed the notice with my name and picture. They even congratulated me after going through my testimonials. If they had such a norm, they could have told me before fixing my programme,” she said.

Mansiya had won the Kalathilakam, an award given to the best female performer, at Calicut University youth festival twice, and her sister, Rubiya, has a post-graduate degree in Bharatanatyam from Chidambaram Annamalai University.

Both the sisters, daughters of Alavikkutty and Amina from Pookkottoor in Malappuram district, had faced the wrath of the community for following their passion for dance.

Mansiya said the most painful of these is her memory of her mother Amina’s death. “It was 15 years ago. My mother, in her 40s, died of cancer. We pleaded with religious leaders to conduct the burial at the mosque. However, they did not as we, my sister and I used to dance. Then we had to get the burial done at my mother’s native place.”

Masiya also alleged that her family had also received death threats.

Koodalmanikyam Temple is the only ancient temple in the country dedicated to Bharata, the second brother of Ram. Incidentally, he is referred to as ‘Sangameshwara’ meaning ‘the Lord of the Confluence’.

