It Was A Beautiful Dream For Me: Dimple Kapadia On Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'

New Delhi: Working on director Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was a life changing experience and felt like a beautiful dream, says veteran actor Dimple Kapadia about her highly-anticipated role in the Hollywood espionage thriller. Nolan, best known for his high concept, big budget movies such as “The Dark Knight” series, “The Prestige”, “Inception” and “Interstellar”, had generated a lot of buzz with his decision to cast the Bollywood star in the movie, which was partially shot in Mumbai. Billed as a globetrotting game of international espionage, the Warner Bros film features John David Washington in the lead alongside Kapadia, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Clemence Poesy. It will release in India on December 4. Kapadia admits that she was under a lot of “pressure” before the shoot. “Honestly, I was under so much pressure of my own while doing it. I was so tense that I couldn’t really appreciate or enjoy what was going on. If I think about it now, it was a beautiful dream for me, Kapadia told .

