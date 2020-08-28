It Was a Challenge to Pronounce Judgment in Ayodhya Case, Says Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who presided over the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court that pronounced the judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, said delivering the verdict in the case was a challenging task.

"The Ayodhya case will always hold a special place in the most fiercely fought cases in India's legal history. The case was brought to a final verdict with various heavy oral and documentary evidences related to the case. These records were translated from different languages," he said at the launch of journalist Mala Dixit's book 'Ayodhya to Adalat Se Bhagwan Shri Ram'.

Gogoi said that reaching the final verdict was a challenging task for several reasons, adding that the support of eminent lawyers to the bench in the 40-day continuous hearing was unprecedented.

Justice Gyanasudha Mishra said that people usually have a lot of anguish that courts take a lot of time -- this case also took time, but when the Supreme Court showed readiness and gave a decision, everyone appreciated it.

"I think what happened till the decision is reached, it is probably told for the first time in this book. This book can be called Memoirs of Justice, which will be useful in research for law students," he added.

In the discussion organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, former Supreme Court judge Justice Gyanasudha Mishra, former Judge of Allahabad High Court SR Singh, former Additional Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India, who was involved in the excavation of the birthplace complex in Ayodhya, Rambahadur Rai, journalist and president of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Trust, and senior journalist NK Singh were present.