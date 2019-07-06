Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

'It Was Massive, Thought I Won't Survive': Indian-American Motel Owner Recalls 7.1 California Quake

The latest 7.1-magnitude earthquake was the mainshock, while Thursday's 6.4-magnitude quake was a foreshock, Jones said. She said Friday's earthquake was 10 times stronger than the one a day prior.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'It Was Massive, Thought I Won't Survive': Indian-American Motel Owner Recalls 7.1 California Quake
Fissures that opened up under a highway during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California are seen near the city of Ridgecrest, California, July 4, 2019. (REUTERS/David McNew)
Loading...

Los Angles: As a powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked buildings across southern California, an Indian-American owner of a motel in Ridgecrest town Friday said she thought they were not going to survive as the whole roof of the building would collapse on her and the guests.

The latest earthquake on Friday struck 18 kilometres northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the US Geological Survey. It was five times bigger than Thursday's 6.4 -magnitude earthquake, which was also centred near Ridgecrest, US media reported.

Speaking to CNN, Pinky Panchal and Niket Aggarwal, who own Super 8 motel in Ridgecrest city said, "I was checking a customer in and I was at the front desk and we had this little shake at 8:05 so went out, we went back in and right after that what we saw was massive.

"It was the first time I experienced something like this. As such the whole building was going to collapse... people ran out on the road. The sound of earthquake, the whole building was shaking and I felt like the whole roof was going to fall down and it was bad, it was really bad what we experienced, yesterday., she said.

I just started crying, I just felt whether we are going to survive this or not, and then like every moment I was feeling that it was and we just ran to the Super 8 sign. We and other guests just held each other tight we were waiting for the shakes to stop," Pinky said.

In Los Angeles, about 240 kilometres away from Ridgecrest, residents felt the earth shake, but there were no reports of serious damage, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

There were some wires down and localised power outages, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. It said there was no major infrastructure damage, no deaths and no serious injuries reported.

California Institute of Technology seismologist Lucy Jones said Friday that both earthquakes are part of an ongoing sequence, of a "very energetic system."

The latest 7.1-magnitude earthquake was the mainshock, while Thursday's 6.4-magnitude quake was a foreshock, Jones said. She said Friday's earthquake was 10 times stronger than the one a day prior.

Miller said it released more than 11 times the amount of energy than the 6.4 one.

Officials are not ruling out the possibilities of more earthquakes. California Governor Gavin Newsom said he has activated the state emergency operation centre to its highest level.

"The state is coordinating mutual aid to local first responders," he tweeted. Indian-American motel owner thought she was not going to survive the 7.1 California quake

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram