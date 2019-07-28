It Won't Happen to Any Other Girl, Vows Alwar Gang-rape Survivor as She Gears up to Join Rajasthan Police

Alwar: An 18-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in Rajasthan’s Alwar district three months ago, is preparing to become a constable in the Rajasthan Police.

“Main police afsar banne ja rahi hoon. Koshish karoongi jo mere saath hua wo kisi aur ladki ke saath na ho (I am going to become a policewoman. I will try to ensure that no other girl has to experience the trauma that I went through),” the gang-rape survivor was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

On April 26, the woman was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband when the accused, who were on two bikes, waylaid them in Alwar and took them to a field. They allegedly thrashed the husband and raped the woman in front of him. A sixth accused filmed the incident and circulated the video on social media.

The incident triggered a political blame-game in Rajasthan with the BJP accusing the ruling Congress of failing to curb the growing crime rate in the state.

The police also came under criticism after the woman’s family alleged that the cops asked them to wait, citing their election “workload”. Rajasthan voted in the Lok Sabha polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6.

The husband of the woman said she was gang-raped on April 26 and the police were informed on April 30, but the FIR was filed on May 2. He alleged the police did not act quickly because of the elections.

Determined to join the police service now, the rape survivor says the videos of the crime could have been stopped had the police taken timely action. She is now focused on performing her duty effectively.

“At the police station where I am deployed, no one knows about my case, par mujhe pata hai ek aurat par aise haadse ke baad kya beet-ti hai (But I know what a woman has to go through after an incident such as rape). I will do my duty well,” she told Indian Express.

The police arrested all the six accused - Indra Raj Gurjar, Mahesh Gurjar, Ashok Gurjar, Hansraj Gurjar, Chhote Lal Gurjar and Mukesh Gurjar. Mukesh Gurjar allegedly filmed the crime on his mobile phone. After the couple went to the police, the accused allegedly demanded money for not circulating the video on social media.

On June 8, Rajasthan government ordered the registration of a case against the officer who was the SHO when the woman was gang raped. The state government also directed the police to initiate action against other policemen found guilty in the inquiry by divisional commissioner-Jaipur in the rape case.